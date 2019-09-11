Hong Kong rival offers to buy London Stock Exchange for £31.6 billion

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has launched a £29.6 billion proposed takeover bid for the London Stock Exchange Group Credit: PA

A £31.6 billion takeover bid has been made for the London Stock Exchange by its Hong Kong rival. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is proposing to pay around £8.36 a share – which values the London Stock Exchange (LSE) at around £29.6 billion, or £31.6 billion including debt. Shares in the LSE surged 10% higher after its Hong Kong rival revealed the cash-and-shares approach, but have now dropped back to 6% Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) said the tie-up would create a “global market infrastructure leader”. HKEX has already acquired London Metal Exchange for £1.4bn, which they took over in 2012.

HKEX’s chief executive Charles Li said: "LSEG and HKEX operate some of the most significant financial infrastructure in two of the world’s most important financial markets. "Together, they will create a world-leading global exchange that spans Asia, Europe and the United States with a market value of more than US$70 billion. "They would provide an unprecedented market connectivity platform for global market participants, unleashing a new generation of opportunities on the world’s first truly global exchange."

Mr Li added the deal could potentially offer a gateway into ties with China, which could be particularly important in a post-Brexit world. "This is a net benefit for Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom," he said. "Hong Kong’s status as an international financial centre would be taken to another level, reinforcing the city’s importance to Mainland China and the global community and giving new energy and optimism to its role as a link between East and West. "The transaction is also a vote of confidence in London and the United Kingdom’s future role as a global financial centre."

