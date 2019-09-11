New 'super-Earth' found with water and the right temperature for life

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Lucy Watson

UK scientists have made a "world first" discovery on a distant planet that hosts both water and temperatures suitable for life. Water vapour has been detected on a potentially habitable super-Earth known as K2-18b, nestled in a distant corner of the galaxy around 110 light years away – a roughly two million year trip on the fastest spacecraft. The exoplanet – a planet outside our solar system - was first spotted in 2015 by NASA's Kepler spacecraft but analysis of data has revealed new details not been seen on a super-Earth before. K2-18b is classed as a super-Earth because it is bigger than our Earth - twice as big in fact, as well as eight times heavier. Current equipment can only determine basic factors like distance, mass and temperature but sophisticated tools developed at University College London have been able to translate existing data from the Hubble Space Telescope to make sense of the unique molecule signatures of water vapour.

An artist's impression of what the planet could look like. Credit: ESA/Hubble, M. Kornmesser

K2-18b is too far away for astronomers to see, but they can look at how starlight is filtered through the planet's atmosphere as it passes around its own sun, called K2-18. The planet is a lot closer to its star than Earth is to the Sun, meaning it only takes around 33 days to transit. "It's the only planet outside our solar system that we know has the correct temperature, an atmosphere and water," said first author Dr Angelos Tsiaras. "Of course, K2-18b is not a second Earth, because it is a planet that is much bigger, has a different atmospheric composition. It's orbiting a completely different star, so it doesn't look like Earth. "The search for habitable planets, it's very exciting, but it's here to always remind us that this (Earth) is our only home and it's probably out of the question if we will be able to travel to other planets." Although the planet sits in the habitable zone, scientists say that instruments available at present are not able to determine any signs of life. It will also require many more observations to be sure that it is a habitable planet.

Scientists were able to translate data from the Hubble Space Telescope. Credit: NASA/ESA