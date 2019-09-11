Patience with Mike Ashley running thin at Sports Direct - but he's going nowhere

Mike Ashley faced a rebellion of sorts at the Sports Direct shareholders meeting - but he won't be moved. Credit: PA

Mike Ashley is a deeply eccentric billionaire with thin skin and an extraordinary turn-of-phrase. In short, he is a journalist’s dream. Exhibit A: Ashley’s appearance before the Housing, Communities and Local Government select committee last December to give evidence on the current upheaval in the retail sector. Mike Ashley told MPs:

The High Street is “at the bottom of the swimming pool” because of the internet.

It’s not his fault.

He doesn’t “sit in an office stroking a white cat”.

Only “God” can keep all 59 House of Fraser stores open.

He is not God.

He is not Father Christmas.

Mike Ashley appearing at the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee on high streets and town centres in 2030 at the House of Commons. Credit: PA

All highly entertaining, however, many of Sports Direct’s shareholders aren’t feeling amused. In fact, patience with the way Mike Ashley is running the group he founded in 1982 is being stretched. Today, one third of Sports Direct’s independent shareholders - by which I mean those who aren’t Mike Ashley - voted to unseat him at the company’s annual general meeting. Ashley holds 62% of the group’s shares and therefore the whip hand in moments like these. Ashley received 420 million votes to re-elect him as chief executive, of which 330 million were Ashley voting for himself. Independent shareholders have good reason to be concerned. The group’s share price has been on the slide for three years despite Ashley’s best efforts to revive it, which include spending well over £200m buying back shares.

The mood darkened in July when the publication of Sports Direct’s annual results was delayed unexpectedly by two weeks. When the results finally arrived, they contained the remarkable shock of a demand from the Belgian authorities for £600m in unpaid tax. Last month Grant Thornton, the group’s auditor for the past ten years, quit abruptly, leaving the company with another headache. Legally, Sports Direct must have an auditor- but a replacement has proved hard to find. Sports Direct failed to put a name to shareholders for approval today so, in theory, the matter now passes to the government. The Secretary of State has the power to impose an auditor on a public company but today Andrea Leadsom has indicated that she is willing to give the company more time to complete the public tender process. Mike Ashley says he is keen to appoint one of the “Big 4” auditing firms, the problem is that they don’t seem that keen to work for him. Managing Sports Direct’s accounts has become particularly challenging of late because Mike Ashley has been busy expanding his empire in an attempt to drag the brand out of the sock bin and upmarket.

Mike Ashley will ignore any rebellion at Sports Direct. Credit: PA