Planet's most powerful electric eel discovered in Amazon basin

The planet's most powerful electric eel has been discovered lurking in the waters of the Amazon basin.

Electrophorus voltai can deliver an 850 volt shock, scientists have learned, well above the previous known high of 650 volts.

To put that into perspective, defibrillators commonly zap heart failure patients with anything between 200 volts and 1,700 volts.

E.voltai is one of two new species of eel in the Amazon, tripling the number of known electric eels.

“These fish grow to be seven to eight feet long. They’re really conspicuous,” said lead researcher David de Santana at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

“If you can discover a new eight-foot-long fish after 250 years of scientific exploration, can you imagine what remains to be discovered in that region?”