Rail uniforms made into scarves and blankets for homeless

Scarves and blankets made from a train company’s worn-out uniforms are being donated to people living on the streets.

Garments such as coats, shirts and trousers originally worn by Virgin Trains staff have been given a new lease of life by prisoners at HMP Northumberland at its onsite textile factory.

The rail firm will distribute the upcycled items at major stations and to homeless charities.

Other items of clothing which could not be made into scarves or blankets have been used to create unbranded dog coats which will be given to pet-owning homeless people.