Record number of stores closing every day as big rents and online shopping continues to hit high streets

About 16 stores are closing every day as high rents and business rates together with online shopping continues to hit traditional high streets.

Over the last six months, some 2,868 shops closed with the biggest net declines seen among fashion retailers (-118), restaurants (-103), estate agents (-100) and pubs (-96).

On average, nine new stores opened their doors every day, for a total of 1,634, but meaning there was still a net closure of 1,234.

The figure is up from 1,123 over the same period last year and the highest since the survey began in 2010.

Our insatiable appetite for online shopping also meant more clothes and fashion shops shut down than any other category, accountancy giant PwC and the Local Data Company found.

During the first half of this year, several retailers sought to close stores or reduce rents through insolvency processes known as company voluntary agreements (CVAs), including Arcadia and Debenhams.