Scientist create two northern white rhino embryos - potentially doubling their population

Scientists have successfully created two embryos of the near-extinct northern white rhino, a milestone that could save the species whose population currently stands at just two.

The international consortium of scientists and conservationists created the two embryos in-vitro, using eggs collected from the two remaining females and frozen sperm from dead males.

The embryos are being stored in liquid nitrogen waiting to be transferred into a surrogate mother, a southern white rhino, in the near future.

Professor Cesare Galli and his team at Cremona's Avantea Laboratories in Italy collected 10 eggs in August from Najin and Fatu, the last two female northern white rhinos in the world, who live at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya, with sperm previously collected from males Suni and Saut.