Serial killer’s ex-dealer facing jail for GHB murder

Serial killer Stephen Port’s ex-drug dealer is facing life behind bars for murdering a former Bond actor. Gerald Matovu, 26, hooked up with Eric Michels, 54, via Grindr in August last year. He plied him with a fatal dose of GHB at his home in Bolton Road, Chessington, Surrey, then made off with his bank card details and other belongings. Mr Michels, who had an uncredited role in Skyfall, was one of 12 men targeted by Matovu and his lover, Brandon Dunbar, 24, over a 19-month period, jurors heard. Following an Old Bailey trial, Matovu was found guilty of businessman Mr Michels’ murder. Jurors were not told about Matovu’s past connection with former chef Port, 44, from Barking, east London, who had also targeted victims through Grindr and killed them with GHB overdoses.

Eric Michels had an uncredited role in Skyfall Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

Prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC told jurors how Matovu and Dunbar took advantage of Grindr hook-ups to steal property and bank details. On August 16 last year, divorced father-of-three Mr Michels made contact with Matovu on Grindr after a night out in Soho gay bars. Mr Michels invited him to his place in south-west London for sex, the court heard. While there, the defendant drugged Mr Michels and took photographs of his bank cards and driver’s licence. Matovu made off with a MacBook, mobile phone, an initialled black case, US driving licence and various cards as well as a suitcase full of bottles of alcohol. Mr Michels’ body was discovered in bed under a duvet the next day by his concerned family.

Brandon Dunbar Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA