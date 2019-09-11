Trade groups announce plan to create 65,000 jobs

A group of trade bodies have come together to create a plan which they say can create 65,000 jobs and boost Northern Ireland’s economy.

Vision 2030 will be launched at a reception at Westminster on Wednesday which is expected to be addressed by Secretary of State Julian Smith.

The 10-year plan created by Trade NI aims to break the “cycle of limited economic growth” in the region.

The new alliance was formed by trade representative bodies Hospitality Ulster, Manufacturing NI and Retail NI.

The group said its economic plan will set out policy priorities with the potential to create 65,000 jobs and make Northern Ireland a high-growth economy.

It expressed concern at the uncertainty around Brexit and the collapse of the Northern Ireland Assembly, and stressed that any new executive must increase the productivity of the workforce, reduce the regulatory burden on businesses, increase skills, and deliver a clear economic strategy.

In a joint statement the body chiefs – Colin Neill (Hospitality Ulster), Stephen Kelly (Manufacturing NI) and Glyn Roberts (Retail NI) – said “we can’t sit idly by”.