Underage knife sales to be tackled by retailer agreement

Retailers in the capital have been urged to take extra measures to prevent underage knife sales under a new agreement to help cut soaring violent offence rates. Shop staff should “assess, challenge, check” the age of buyers online and in stores before selling them knives under the Responsible Retailer Agreement (RRA) developed by London Trading Standards (LTS), the Metropolitan Police and the Mayor’s Office. It is illegal to sell a knife to anyone under 18 years old.

LTS said the agreement, which is accompanied by a good practice guide and a set of online retailer training animations, aimed to encourage stores to train all staff to carry out the extra checks in order to ensure they were complying with the law. Every business in London will be visited by a trading standards officer and a police officer to encourage them to sign up to the agreement. The move comes after 160 knives were sold to volunteers as young as 13 last year in Trading Standards test purchase operations, with one in nine stores making an underage sale as well as two in five online retailers. Metropolitan Police figures show that the number of knife crime offences recorded in London reached almost 15,000 in 2018/2019, an increase of more than 5,000 since 2015/2016. Sophie Linden, deputy mayor for policing and crime, said: “Knives have no place on the streets of London. It’s simply unacceptable that teenagers as young as 13 are able to buy knives – this is why it is vital that retailers comply with the law and stop knives from getting into the hands of young Londoners.

Figures show knife crime offences recorded in London reached almost 15,000 in 2018/2019 Credit: Katie Collins/PA