Acting Prime Minister: Emma Lewell-Buck on accents, dyspraxia and siding with the Brexit Party over the Lib Dems

The latest guest to take power in the new series of the ITV News podcast Acting Prime Minister is Emma Lewell-Buck.

The Labour MP for South Shields was unafraid of speaking out in the conversation with ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand - accusing her party's deputy Tom Watson of sticking "two fingers up" to Labour voters over Brexit.

And she also found herself siding with unusual allies, choosing the Brexit Party over the Lib Dems to go into a Brexit coalition and also finding a shock role for Margaret Thatcher in her fantasy Cabinet.

But Emma was also happy to go personal amid the politics, sharing the difficulties of growing up with dyspraxia and the influential words of her dying uncle.

And she also addresses why - depressingly - she believes her background blocks her from ever holding power in Number 10 for real.