Babcock announced as preferred bidder for £1.3 billion Royal Navy frigate contract

The Royal Navy will get new vessels through the investment. Credit: PA

Engineering giant Babcock has been named the preferred bidder for the £1.3 billion contract to build a new fleet of Royal Navy frigates. The five ships will be assembled at its Rosyth Dockyard in Fife and will involve supply chains throughout the UK. More than 2,500 jobs across the UK are expected to be supported as a result of the Type 31 programme, including 150 jobs for new technical apprenticeships. The firm said work on the fleet will begin immediately once the formal contract is awarded later this financial year, with detailed design work first and manufacture starting in 2021.

Archie Bethel, Babcock chief executive, announced: “Driven by innovation and backed by experience and heritage, Arrowhead 140 is a modern warship that will meet the maritime threats of today and tomorrow, with British ingenuity and engineering at its core. “It provides a flexible, adaptable platform that delivers value for money and supports the UK’s National Shipbuilding Strategy. “Arrowhead 140 will offer the Royal Navy a new class of ship with a proven ability to deliver a range of peacekeeping, humanitarian and war-fighting capabilities whilst offering communities and supply chains throughout the UK a wide range of economic and employment opportunities.” The Government has committed to buying at least five of the low-cost warships for the Royal Navy, with the first vessel expected to be in the water by 2023. The average production cost is £250 million per ship. The Ministry of Defence aims to award the contract by the end of the year.

£1.3 billion will be spent on new ships for the Royal Navy. Credit: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit a ship on the Thames on Thursday. Speaking ahead of the visit, he said: “The UK is an outward-looking island nation and we need a shipbuilding industry and Royal Navy that reflect the importance of the seas to our security and prosperity. “This is an industry with a deep and visceral connection to so many parts of the UK and to the union itself. “My Government will do all it can to develop this aspect of our heritage and the men and women who make up its workforce – from apprentices embarking on a long career to those families who have worked in shipyards for generations.” He added: “I look forward to the restoration of British influence and excellence across the world’s oceans. “I am convinced that by working together we will see a renaissance in this industry which is so much part of our island story – so let’s bring shipbuilding home.”

The Prime Minister wants to lead a renaissance in the shipbuilding industry Credit: Toby Melville/PA