John Bercow says Boris Johnson disobeying law over Brexit would be like 'robbing a bank'

John Bercow, speaking at the Sixth Annual Bingham Lecture at Middle Temple in London. Credit: PA

John Bercow has warned Boris Johnson against disobeying the law by not asking for a Brexit delay, saying he would be prepared to ripped up the existing parliamentary rule book to ensure the prime minister does not act illegally to force through a no-deal exit. The outgoing Commons Speaker said that the only form of EU departure possible is one backed by MPs, comparing any attempt to shun the law over the extension with a bank robber excusing their crime by giving their loot to charity. In a speech in London on Thursday, the former Tory said that the so-called Benn Act aiming to prevent no-deal by forcing the PM to ask for a delay, means the only possible Brexit outcome was one approved by Parliament. He warned that it is “astonishing” that anyone has entertained the idea that the PM could disobey the law. “It would be the most terrible example to set to the rest of society,” he said.

“One should no more refuse to request an extension of Article 50 because of what one might regard as the noble end of departing from the EU as soon as possible, than one could possibly excuse robbing a bank on the basis that the cash stolen would be donated to a charitable cause immediately afterwards.” If the Government comes close to disobeying the Act, the MP said that Parliament “would want to cut off such a possibility and do so forcefully”. “If that demands additional procedural creativity in order to come to pass, it is a racing certainty that this will happen, and that neither the limitations of the existing rule book nor the ticking of the clock will stop it doing so,” he added. The Benn Act was pushed through Parliament by opposition MPs and Tory rebels in a series of devastating defeats during Mr Johnson’s early days as leader. Earlier on Thursday, Mr Johnsondenied he lied to the Queen when he advised her to prorogue Parliament, insisting such claims were "absolutely not" true. Scotland's highest civil court said prorogation was "motivated by the improper purpose of stymying Parliament" and therefore advice to the Queen to suspend it was "unlawful".