Boris Johnson denies lying to the Queen over prorogation of Parliament and plays down Yellowhammer

Boris Johnson has denied he lied to the Queen when he advised her to prorogue Parliament, insisting such claims are "absolutely not" true.

Scotland's highest civil court said prorogation was "motivated by the improper purpose of stymying Parliament" and therefore advice to the Queen to suspend it was "unlawful".

But the prime minister disagreed, saying suspension was called because "we need a Queen's Speech, we need to get on and do all sorts of things at a national level."

His comments come after The Court of Session in Edinburgh effectively ruled he advised Queen to act unlawfully when he asked for Parliament to be suspended.

The court ruled therefore that prorogation is itself is "unlawful", "improper" and as a result, "null and of no effect."

Mr Johnson said in response to the ruling: "The High Court in England plainly agrees with us but the Supreme Court will have to decide."

Asked whether he lied to the Queen, he said: "Absolutely not".

The government will now appeal and a formal order will not come before Tuesday, when the Supreme Court hears the case.

A similar case heard in London's High court was dismissed.