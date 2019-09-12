Irish Sea Bridge: Boris Johnson puts price on linking Scotland to Northern Ireland

Boris Johnson has said a bridge linking Northern Ireland and Scotland would be "very good", after reports revealed the government had considered an Irish Sea Bridge.

The prime minister revealed his thoughts to schoolchildren, telling them the ambitious engineering project would cost an estimated £15 billion.

He on onboard lighthouse tender NLV Pharos on the Thames when he told the children that he had recently been discussing the possibility of constructing the bridge.

He said: “(I was talking yesterday) about building a bridge from Stranraer in Scotland to Larne in Northern Ireland – that would be very good.

“It would only cost about £15 billion.”

Channel 4 reported the "the risks around the project” appear to include "WW2 munitions in the Irish Sea".