Dolphins in the English Channel carry 'toxic cocktail of chemicals'

Dolphins in the English Channel carry a toxic cocktail of chemicals, including substances that have been banned since the 1970s, according to a new study.

Belgian and French researchers tested for mercury in the blubber and skin of 82 dolphins living off the coast of France and found levels of the chemical were among the highest concentrations observed in the species.

Some of the toxins found in the marine mammals, particularly those containing chlorine from industrial fluids and pesticides, have been banned from most developed countries since the 1970s and 1980s.