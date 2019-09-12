Duke of Sussex to visit Rugby Football Union programme at Luton school

The Duke of Sussex will visit a secondary school which is among hundreds to have signed up to a rugby union initiative.

Passionate fan Prince Harry will visit the Rugby Football Union (RFU) All Schools programme at Lealands High School in Luton later today.

The programme was launched to increase the number of secondary state schools playing rugby union, with the aim of introducing 750 additional schools to the game.

It is focused on introducing young people to rugby union and then helping them to move to local rugby clubs.

Harry’s visit to Lealands High School, the 750th school to sign up to RFU All Schools, will celebrate the programme reaching this milestone.

The duke will meet students and coaches from five local schools, as well as volunteers from local rugby clubs in Luton.

He will also watch schools taking part in skills sessions and playing mixed touch rugby matches, before meeting programme alumni.

Harry trained as an assistant development officer with the RFU as part of his gap year in 2004, and once qualified he went out to schools and clubs around the country assisting community rugby coaches to teach the game to young people.

The duke, who has travelled the world supporting the national side, was in Sydney in 2003 to watch England triumph over Australia in the Rugby World Cup final.

He became the new patron of the RFU, succeeding his grandmother the Queen, in 2017.

Harry’s trip to Luton will take place on the same day his wife Meghan is due to launch a high street clothing range in aid of charity.

Meghan’s maternity leave will come to an end when she shows off the collection created by Jigsaw, John Lewis and Partners, Marks and Spencer and her designer friend Misha Nonoo later today.

The timeless series of outfits – known as a capsule collection – that can be worn in the workplace have been created in aid of Smart Works, a charity which provides training and interview clothes to unemployed women in need, and has Meghan as its royal patron.