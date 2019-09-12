Giant pre-historic kangaroo had ‘crushing bite’ and koala-like skull

An extinct species of giant kangaroo had a "crushing bite" and a koala-like skull, new research has found.

The short-nosed kangaroo weighed almost three times as much as a modern grey kangaroo.

Researchers from the University of Arkansas revealed that short-nosed kangaroos had a powerful bite that allowed them to chew through tough branches, stems and mature leaves.

The findings, published in scientific publication PLOS ONE, indicated the S. occidentalis evolved in such a way to survive on tough, poor-quality vegetation, particularly in times of drought.

Dr Rex Mitchell, who carried out the research at the University of Arkansas and University of New England, generated digital models of CT scans to show the skull of the short-faced kangaroo would have a similar skull shape to that of a bear's.