I do not trust doctors in UK, says mother of brain damaged girl

Shelina Begum, right, with Tafida's father, Mohammed Raqeeb, left. Credit: PA

The mother of a brain-damaged five-year-old girl at the centre of a High Court life-support treatment dispute has said her trust in doctors in the UK has come to an end. Solicitor Shelina Begum, 39, told a judge on Thursday that she "just could not" leave her daughter, Tafida Raqeeb, "in their care anymore". She said she wanted to move Tafida, who is in a minimally conscious state, to a hospital in Italy.

Tafida Raqeeb is on life support. Credit: Family handout

Doctors treating Tafida at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel say the youngster has permanent brain damage and no chance of recovery. Bosses at Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, want Mr Justice MacDonald to rule that stopping life-support treatment is in her best interests. Tafida's parents, who live in Newham, east London, want to move her to the Gaslini children's hospital in Genoa, Italy, and have organised funding. Ms Begum, and Tafida's father, construction consultant Mohammed Raqeeb, 45, say doctors there will keep providing life-support treatment until Tafida is diagnosed as brain dead.

Mohammed Raqeeb, Tafida's father. Credit: PA