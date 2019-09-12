Judgment due in Brexit legal challenge in Northern Ireland

Judgment is due in a legal challenge that argued the Government’s Brexit strategy will damage the Northern Ireland peace process.

Lord Justice Bernard McCloskey will deliver his ruling at Belfast High Court on Thursday morning on three joined cases against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s handling of the UK’s European Union exit.

The trio of challenges contend that a no-deal Brexit on October 31 would undermine agreements involving the UK and Irish governments that were struck during the peace process and which underpin cross-border co-operation between the two nations.

The Government rejected that contention during two days of legal proceedings in the High Court.