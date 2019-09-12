Launch of Apple’s TV streaming service marks ‘change’ at the company

The upcoming launch of Apple’s TV streaming service marks a shift in the company’s business plan, industry experts have said.

On Tuesday, the tech giant confirmed that its Apple TV+ streaming platform, first announced in March, would launch in November.

Tech experts have argued that the prominence Apple gave the announcement – at an event where the company revealed its latest iPhone handsets – indicated a changing approach to how the firm is looking to appeal to potential customers.

Sales of the iPhone have fallen in recent times amid increased pressure on Apple from rival manufacturers and users holding onto devices for longer.

It has been suggested the firm is now placing greater emphasis on other parts of its business as a result.