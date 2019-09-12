Man charged with murder after death of baby rescued from river

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a baby boy who was rescued from a river.

Zak Eko, 22, is charged with the murder of 11-month-old Zakari William Bennett-Eko who was retrieved by firefighters from the River Irwell in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester.

Zakari was taken to hospital from the scene near Blackburn Street in the town centre, after reports that a child was in the water shortly before 4.25pm on Wednesday.

He died a short time later.