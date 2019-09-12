Duchess of Sussex returns from maternity leave to launch workwear collection for charity

The Duchess of Sussex has launched a clothing collection in aid of the Smart Works charity Credit: Jenny Zarins/HRH The Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex has ended her maternity leave and returned to work to launch her new collection of workwear, in aid of a women's charity. Meghan's high street range - the Smart Set Capsule - was created with the help of Jigsaw, John Lewis & Partners, Marks & Spencer and her designer friend Misha Nonoo, who "pioneered the capsule wardrobe". For every one of the five items sold, one will be donated to Smart Works, a charity that provides training and interview clothes to unemployed women in need in a bid to help them into work. Meghan's collection will be available for two weeks, and will include a blazer and trousers from Jigsaw, a tote bag by John Lewis & Partners, a dress from Marks & Spencer, and the white blouse by Misha Nonoo. Each item's description on their respective websites ends with a sign-off from the Duchess: “Not a handout, a hand held” - HRH The Duchess of Sussex, Patron of Smart Works

The Duchess of Sussex has ended her maternity leave and returned to work to launch her new collection of workwear. Credit: Jenny Zarins/HRH The Duchess of Sussex

In a statement, The Duchess of Sussex said: “Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact. "It was just last September that we launched the ‘Together’ cookbook with the women of the Hubb Kitchen in Grenfell. "Now, one year later, I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good.

The blazer, trousers and shirt which are part of the collection. Credit: Jenny Zarins/HRH The Duchess of Sussex

"When you buy any item in the Smart Set Capsule Collection for Smart Works, the same item will be given to a Smart Works client, and with it, the confidence and support she needs to enter the workforce and take an important step in building a career. "Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project - placing purpose over profit and community over competition. "In convening several companies rather than one, we’ve demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other - another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of.”

As well as clothing, a bag is also for sale. Credit: Jenny Zarins/HRH The Duchess of Sussex

Kate, a woman who was recently helped back into employment, due to the help of Smart Works, said: “My outfit made me feel like a boss – powerful and strong. "It just made me feel amazing; reminding me of how far I have come and the future I have in front of me.”

The Smart Set Crepe Shift Dress. Credit: Jenny Zarins/HRH The Duchess of Sussex

Juliet Hughes-Hallett, Chair and Founder of Smart Works, said the charity is celebrating its sixth year of running, as well as "its 15,000th client – its 15,000th moment of helping a woman back into the workplace. "We have dressed and trained every woman as if she was the only one and made each and every client feel exceptional. "The Smart Set capsule collection will make a significant difference in our ability to dress our clients in the high-quality clothes and accessories they need, giving her the opportunity regain her confidence, look fabulous and get the job.”

Smart Works has celebrated its 6th year. Credit: Jenny Zarins/HRH The Duchess of Sussex