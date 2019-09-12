Meet Big Carl, the world's largest crane

Hinkley Point C power station has a new resident in the form of the world's largest crane, Big Carl.

The crane stands at 250m tallest, putting Canary Wharf's highest building, One Canada Square, in its shadow.

Big Carl - named after Carl Serens, the father of the company that built the crane - can carry up to 5000 tonnes at a time.

Its technical name is the SGC-250, which is slightly less interesting, and it runs on 6km of track and boasts 96 wheels, allowing it to lift 32 single-storey houses or 1,600 cars.