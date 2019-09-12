Migrants in France left facing the unknown due to planned camp demolition

Mohamed in his tent. Credit: ITV News

Families including young children are facing an uncertain future due to the planned demolition of a migrant camp in Dunkirk. Those living at the Espace Jeunes du Moulin gym are expecting eviction in the coming weeks. The residents, many of whom have travelled from Iraq to the site, attempt to make a daily journey to the United Kingdom.

Mohammed, right, with a family friend. Credit: ITV News

One of those facing the prospect of a perilous journey to England is six-year-old Mohamed Youssif. The child from Iraq has a blood disorder and chronic kidney failure, with his family claiming he needs a transplant. Mohamed needs to take a plethora of medication and has received treatment in Germany, as well as France, but his family feel the need to get him to the UK. Too sick to play with the other children, Mohamed spends his days in a tent on the site.

The site is set to be demolished. Credit: ITV News