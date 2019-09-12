Nearly four in ten children could be obese by the time they leave primary school in 2024

Nearly 40% of children aged 10 or 11 could be obese by 2024, according to Public Health England.

Last year, 34.3% of children in that age group were overweight or obese, which is up from 31.7% recorded in 2006/07.

But according to a forecast in Public Health England’s (PHE) Health Profile for the country, published on Wednesday, this figure could be between 33.4% and 38.1% in just five years.

This could mean nearly four in ten children will be obese by the time they leave primary school.

Professor John Newton, the PHE's director of health improvement, said it was "important not to interpret this trend as a sign that what we're doing at the moment isn't working".

However, with the Government already setting an "ambitious target" to halve child obesity rates by 2030, he added: "It is a reminder we need to redouble our efforts on childhood obesity.

"The target is certainly an ambitious target, everybody would agree with that.

"Given the importance of child obesity it is important to have an ambitious target."