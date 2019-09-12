Regulate loot boxes under gambling law and ban them from children, MPs say

Loot boxes in video games should be regulated under gambling law and be banned from being sold to children, MPs have argued. The feature appears in some games as packs of virtual objects players can buy using real money, but the contents of a pack are randomised and not known until after purchase, which has led to fears that it could act as a gateway to gambling for young people. It is thought to be an integral money-maker for major games companies, generating billions in revenue. A report published by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport committee (DCMS) outlines a number of key recommendations for the Government to deal with the issue, and calls on game makers to accept responsibility for addictive gaming disorders.

In its evidence, one gamer told the committee they spent up to £1,000 a year on EA’s Fifa football game for a chance to get better players. Committee chair Damian Collins MP pointed the finger at game companies and social networking sites for their “relentless battle to capture ever more of people’s attention, time and money”. He said: “Their business models are built on this, but it’s time for them to be more responsible in dealing with the harms these technologies can cause for some users. “Loot boxes are particularly lucrative for games companies but come at a high cost, particularly for problem gamblers, while exposing children to potential harm. “Buying a loot box is playing a game of chance and it is high time the gambling laws caught up. “We challenge the Government to explain why loot boxes should be exempt from the Gambling Act.” The report says it “struggled to get clear answers and useful information from companies across the games industry”, describing them as “wilfully obtuse”, but hopes the inquiry will focus minds on the potential harms.

The report also calls for action to tackle deepfakes, such as one that went viral of speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi Credit: Liam McBurney/PA