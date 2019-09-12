The fight against carbon monoxide as poisonings increase 32% since 2014

It’s a stark warning that we all need to be on guard against carbon monoxide.

ITV News was filming a routine gas inspection this morning when the engineer detected potentially lethal levels coming from a gas fire in a house in Morden. Badly fitted or poorly maintained appliances can mean a killer is in your home without you knowing - perhaps until it’s too late.

Around 50 people are killed by carbon monoxide each year.

New Freedom of Information disclosures from UK Fire Services show incidents of poisoning rose from 2450 incidents in 2014 to 3249 in the last 12 months - an increase of 32%.

Campaigners say 40 million people are at risk because they have no alarm. It is so dangerous that even small amounts can poison you slowly - and at high levels it can kill in minutes.