The Royal Rota: Princess Charlotte starts school, Harry and Meghan's private jet use, and claims against Prince Andrew

This is The Royal Rota - our podcast where ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and and Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson discuss the biggest stories about the Royal Family with the journalists who cover them.

In this episode, they're joined by Robert Jobson, the Royal Editor of the London Evening Standard.

The trio discuss the allegations against Prince Andrew and his friendship with disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, the media treatment of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's response to the couple's use of private jets.

There's also time to Princess Charlotte's first day at school and how Prince George stole the show in front of the cameras, plus they look ahead to the Sussexes' tour of Africa during which Harry will walk in his mother Diana's footsteps.