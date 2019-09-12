Two held on suspicion of murder after death of eight-week-old baby girl

A man and a woman in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a baby girl in south-east London.

The eight-week-old baby died at a home in the Bermondsey area on April 26, 2019.

An initial post-mortem found the baby had a number of broken bones when she died, although the cause of death proved inconclusive.

The man and woman, aged 24 and 21 respectively, were initially held by Metropolitan Police a week later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH).

But further tests have since prompted Scotland Yard detectives to arrest them on suspicion of murder.

A police spokesman said the force would not comment on the identity of those held, or whether they were known to the victim.

The man and woman have been released on bail.