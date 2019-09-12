Up for the cup? Football clubs urged to move to returnable drinks containers

Football clubs are being urged to adopt returnable cups at their stadiums to cut plastic waste, in a move which campaigners say is supported by fans.

Friends of the Earth and the British Association for Sustainable Sport (Basis) are calling on teams to make the shift to help get rid of millions of unnecessary single-use plastic beer and cold drinks cups handed out at venues each year.

More than six million single-use plastic beer cups may have used in the Premier League last season alone, Friends of the Earth estimates.

Some clubs are already making the move, with Manchester City introducing a stadium-wide returnable cup scheme last month which it estimates will help remove an average of 29,000 single-use plastic cups per match.

Arsenal also introduced a reusable cup scheme with the local Camden Town Brewery at the beginning of this season following a successful trial period last year.