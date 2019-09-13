Adele files for divorce from her husband Simon Konecki

Adele and Konecki began dating in 2011 and welcomed their son, Angelo, in 2012.

Court documents lodged in Los Angeles on Thursday reveal Adele has now filed for divorce.

The award-winning singer, 31, announced in April that she and charity entrepreneur Konecki were separating after three years of marriage.

Adele has filed for divorce from her husband Simon Konecki, according to legal documents.

They tied the knot in a secret 2016 ceremony, with Adele publicly addressing the wedding for the first time during an acceptance speech at the 2017 Grammys.

Speaking after their separation had been confirmed earlier this year, a representative for Adele said: “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Tottenham-born Adele released her debut album, 19, in 2008, which contained the songs Chasing Pavements and Hometown Glory and reached number one in the UK.

Her eagerly anticipated follow-up, 2011’s 21, brought even more success thanks to the singles Someone Like You, Rolling In The Deep and Rumour Has It.

The record topped the charts in 30 countries, including the US and UK, and cemented Adele’s status as one of the world’s best-loved artists.

Adele released her most recent album, 25, in 2015, which contained the single Hello. It proved to be another critical and commercial success.