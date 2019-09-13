Mystery of missing Florida man solved 22 years on with the help of Google Earth

The mystery of a missing Florida man has been solved 22 years on, thanks to Google Earth.

William Earl Moldt was first reported missing on 7 November 1997 after leaving a bar.

The mortgage broker had called his girlfriend shortly after 9.30pm to say he would be coming home soon.

Reports from the time, say he did not seem to be intoxicated and left around 90 minutes later.

But the 40-year-old, who was known as Bill and not a frequent drinker, did not return home. He was never heard from again.

The case appeared to go cold and was taken on by the Charley Project, an initiative which keeps details of missing people after they stop receiving press attention.

Some two decades later, a breakthrough came.