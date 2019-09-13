Book compared to Anne Frank's diaries to be published

A diary of a teenage girl written in Poland during World War II is to be published.

The book is being compared to Anne Frank's diaries. Renia's Diary: A Young Girl's Life in the Shadow of the Holocaust recounts the story of Renia Spiegel who was killed by the Nazis in 1942.

The Polish youngster started writing the diaries when she was 15, three years before she was shot by the Nazis.

In the years between, Renia documented life in Poland, which was one of bombings, being forced into hiding and the treatment of the Jewish families by the Nazis.

There was plenty of solemn moments within the pages but also the retelling of her first kiss and falling in love with Zygmunt Schwarzer.