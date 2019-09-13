Cancer patients ‘missing out on care’ as nurses struggle with workload

Cancer patients are missing out on vital care as specialist nurses struggle with huge workloads, according to a new report. Macmillan Cancer Support said specialist cancer nurses were having to use their annual leave to catch up on training in order to be on top of new developments and treatments. The charity’s study found the cancer workforce is stretched, with around one in 10 specialist nurse posts vacant in some regions.

General nurses are also struggling to find time to train as cancer specialists, it said. One in five (22%) of 260 cancer nurse specialists surveyed by the charity said they have taken annual leave to undertake training, while 39% described their workload as unmanageable. Some 44% said their workload was having a negative impact on patient care. More than three-quarters (76%) said having more time for training would help them improve care for people living with cancer. Alison Keen, head of cancer nursing at University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust and chairwoman of the National Forum of Lead Cancer Nurses, said: “The world of cancer care is changing at a rapid pace, with an increase in the complexity of treatments, and an ever-growing demand for care.

