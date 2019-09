Arrests ahead of climate activist drone protest that threatens major Heathrow disruption

The two arrests took place within the perimeter of Heathrow Airport. Credit: PA

Two people have been arrested after climate change activists planned on disrupting Heathrow using drones. The men were arrested in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a public nuisance within the perimeter of Heathrow Airport, the Metropolitan Police said. Environmental protest group, Heathrow Pause, a splinter group of the Extinction Rebellion movement but separate from it, said it intended to fly the devices in the 5km zone around the transport hub. The arrests followed five pre-emptive arrests on Thursday, when officers held suspected would-be pilots, including Extinction Rebellion co-founder, Roger Hallam, ahead of the planned action.

Scotland Yard said a dispersal order had been put in place at Heathrow until 4.30am on Sunday “to prevent criminal activity which poses a significant safety and security risk to the airport”, and a large police presence was seen in the airport area on Friday morning. In the early hours of Friday, a live stream was shared on a Heathrow Pause Twitter account, showing two people struggling to get a drone off the ground. The two men, filming themselves near a road, said they were experiencing “a technical glitch”. The device could be seen flashing red and green lights as the men held it above their head, but did not make it into the air.

Activists say they plan to fly drones within the 5km exclusion zone around the airport. Credit: PA