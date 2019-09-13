Boris Johnson to hold first meeting with EU chief Juncker as Brexit clock ticks down

Boris Johnson has spent the morning meeting market traders in Doncaster. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson will meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday, their first sit-down since he came Prime Minister. Mr Johnson will travel to Luxembourg for what has been described as a "working lunch". A spokesperson for the European Commission said she "was not going to speculate" what Mr Juncker plans to achieve in the talks. Downing Street also played down the prospect of an imminent breakthrough, insisting there was still "a long way to go". The announcement of the meeting came as Ireland's leader said the "gap is very wide" between the United Kingdom and the EU in reaching a Brexit deal.

Leo Vardkar has hit out at the UK's Brexit stance ahead of the PM meeting Juncker. Credit: PA

Speaking on Friday morning, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: "We have always said we would be willing to look at alternative arrangements but what we're seeing falls far short. "We are exploring what is possible. The gap is very wide but we will fight for and work for a deal until the last moment, but not at any cost." Mr Varadkar added that he felt Prime Minister Boris Johnson is acting in good faith in the Brexit negotiations.

During a trip to Doncaster market, Mr Johnson purchased a cob loaf, some scones and English plums, joking with a lobster-seller: "We've got to take a few claws out of that Withdrawal Agreement." Mr Johnson also told one shoe-seller: "We're going to get a deal. That's the plan, anyway. And if we don't, we're coming out on October 31. "That's what we're going to do. Here we go, that's democracy." The Prime Minister did not react as one man was heard telling him: "Find a deal here - this is Doncaster, not Europe." As one local told Mr Johnson "don't let us down", he responded: "We'll get you out, we'll get us out."

DUP dismisses speculation over Northern Ireland only backstop

Arlene Foster has said the UK must leave as a whole entity. Credit: PA

The comments come as the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party dismissed reports it will offer Prime Minister Boris Johnson the keys to a Brexit deal. It has been claimed the party, which supports the government with a supply and confidence relationship, was willing to move its red lines on Brexit to back a Northern Ireland only trade deal. But party leader Arlene Foster said any moves which did make Northern Ireland different from the rest of the UK would be unacceptable to the party. She insisted the United Kingdom "must leave as one nation".