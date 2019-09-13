Germany's first newborn panda cub twins are thriving

Two baby pandas born in Zoo Berlin last week are happy and healthy, and already showing signs of how they’ll look once they mature.

Furry black ears and black rings around their eyes are beginning to show, as they reach nearly two weeks of age.

The two looked somewhat like bubblegum covered in lint after their birth, but "from the gradual black and white colouring of the twins you can see they're starting to look like mama," zoo director Dr Andreas Knieriem said on Friday.