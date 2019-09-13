Japan Rugby World Cup gives Kamaishi new hope

There will only be two World Cup group games at the Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium during Japan 2019 but they could be the most significant of the tournament.

In 2011 the city suffered a devastating earthquake and tsunami, causing a flood and the death of 1,250 residents, while ruining 3,000 homes.

After the trauma of 2011, rugby has been a focal point of the hope and rebuilding, which saw the stadium built in preparation for this autumn's tournament.