Lily Allen: No action was taken over my sexual assault allegation

Lily Allen says her record label has not taken action after she accused an industry figure of sexual assault.

The singer, 34, alleged in her memoir that the man assaulted her when she fell asleep in his hotel room while abroad after she got “smashed” at a party.

Talking to The Next Episode podcast, she said: “I had been at a party. He was in a position of responsibility. He’d got me out of this party and decided he wanted to take me back to my hotel.

“We got to my hotel. I couldn’t find my room keys. So he was like: ‘Well, why don’t you sleep in my bed while I go and get the keys?’ or whatever.