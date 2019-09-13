Love Island's Anton Danyluk secures job with United Nations backed organisation

Former Love Island contestant Anton Danyluk has secured a job with an organisation supported by the United Nations.

The gym instructor from Airdrie, Scotland will work with World Merit to promote health and wellbeing to millennials.

The UK-based charity is supporting the United Nation's sustainable development goals of promoting healthy lifestyles.

Mr Danyluk, who owns a fitness retreat in Scotland, frequently posts photos of his gym-toned body and has spoken in the past about his struggles with weight as a child.