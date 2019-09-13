- ITV Report
Love Island's Anton Danyluk secures job with United Nations backed organisation
Former Love Island contestant Anton Danyluk has secured a job with an organisation supported by the United Nations.
The gym instructor from Airdrie, Scotland will work with World Merit to promote health and wellbeing to millennials.
The UK-based charity is supporting the United Nation's sustainable development goals of promoting healthy lifestyles.
Mr Danyluk, who owns a fitness retreat in Scotland, frequently posts photos of his gym-toned body and has spoken in the past about his struggles with weight as a child.
Speaking about his appointment, the 24-year-old said: "I always believed that, when introduced to exercising in a fun and engaging way, kids love it!
"If they start young, the chances are that they will continue to strive for a healthy lifestyle."
Part of the role will address the importance of both mental and physical health in such a critical moment for younger people, many of whom will know him from the popular ITV show.
His first engagement will take place on Monday 16 September in Staffordshire, where he will launch a 21-day challenge encouraging younger people to commit to health-conscious living.