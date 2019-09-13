Father appears in court accused of murdering baby son found in river

A man has made his first appearance in court accused of murdering his 11-month-old son, who died after being found in a river.

Zakari William Bennett-Eko was pulled out of the River Irwell in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, by firefighters after reports that that a child was in the water shortly before 4.25pm on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital from the scene near Blackburn Street in the town centre, but died a short time later.