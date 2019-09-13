McDonnell: Labour have opportunity of lifetime to change direction of politics

Labour have been presented with the “opportunity of a lifetime” to change the direction of political travel in the UK, according to John McDonnell. Ahead of a visit to Glasgow on Friday, the shadow chancellor said that the party’s “time is coming”, amid suggestions that a general election will soon be held. On the trip, Mr McDonnell will also outline his support for Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard.

In his speech in Glasgow, Mr McDonnell is expected to say: “We are presented with the opportunity of a lifetime to change the direction of political travel in the UK in a way not seen since the 1980s. “Our time is coming and it may be coming quicker than anyone expected. “That’s why I’m here, with an election maybe just around the corner, to support Richard Leonard and talk about what we can achieve together. “A far-right nationalist Conservative Party that will stop at nothing to deliver a no-deal Brexit, screwing over whoever it wants in the process, continuing austerity and failing to lift a finger to tackle the climate emergency. “And north of the border, a Scottish National Party government who have passed on Tory austerity to Scottish councils and users of public services and who, despite all the rhetoric, have failed to deliver the investment needed so the jobs building our sustainable future are coming to Scotland.” The UK Parliament was suspended on Tuesday and is not due to return until October 14, just 17 days before the current Brexit deadline of October 31. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue Parliament was ruled “improper” and “unlawful” by three senior Scottish judges at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell (left) will join Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard in Glasgow on Friday Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA