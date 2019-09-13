Met Police says 'insufficient evidence' for further action over Brexit spending by Leave.EU group

No further action will be taken against Brexit campaign group Leave.EU over "technical breaches" of electoral law, Scotland Yard said.

The Met Police said that there was "insufficient evidence" to justify any further criminal inquiries into spending by the group, founded by businessman Arron Banks and spearheaded by Nigel Farage, during the referendum in 2016.

A Met statement said: "On 5 August 2019 the MPS submitted a file to the CPS for Early Investigative Advice in relation to the Leave.EU investigation and this advice has now been received.

"It is clear that whilst some technical breaches of electoral law were committed by Leave.EU in respect of the spending return submitted for their campaign, there is insufficient evidence to justify any further criminal investigation.

"Leave.EU's responsible person has been has been told that they will face no further police action."