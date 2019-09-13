Teenager Owen Carey who suffered fatal allergic reaction 'misled' by Byron burger food chain

The 18-year-old, who had an allergy to dairy, ordered an item at the burger chain. Credit: PA

A teenager who suffered a fatal reaction after eating a birthday burger at a Byron restaurant was misled into believing there were no allergens in the meal, a coroner has ruled. Owen Carey, who told staff he was allergic to dairy, suffered a fatal reaction after eating grilled chicken coated in buttermilk at the restaurant at the O2 Arena in Greenwich in April 2017, while celebrating his 18th birthday. In a written conclusion, assistant coroner Briony Ballard, sitting at Southwark Coroner's Court, ruled: "The deceased died from a severe food-induced anaphylactic reaction from food eaten and ordered at a restaurant despite making staff aware of his allergies." The inquest heard Owen did not realise the chicken had been marinated in buttermilk because the ingredient was not listed on the menu. The medical cause of death was given as severe food-induced anaphylaxis.

Owen Carey died from a severe allergic reaction after eating the grilled chicken burger at Byron. Credit: Instagram/Byron

He collapsed less than an hour after first experiencing an allergic reaction to his meal and was taken to hospital where he died. The coroner ruled: "The deceased made serving staff aware of his allergies. "The menu was reassuring in that it made no reference to any marinade or potential allergenic ingredient in the food selected. "The deceased was not informed that there were allergens in the order." He added: "The food served to and consumed by the deceased contained dairy which caused the deceased to suffer a severe anaphylactic reaction from which he died."

The inquest previously heard that Mr Carey, who suffered from asthma and various other food allergies, was not carrying his Epipen at the time. In a statement, professor Gideon Lack, a consultant in allergy and immunology, said Mr Carey ate only half of his grilled chicken before he started to experience "lip tingling" and stomach problems.

Owen Carey ate at the Byron burger restaurant at the O2 Arena. Credit: ITV News

He said the symptoms began at 2.45pm and Mr Carey collapsed at 3.40pm while walking with his girlfriend, having suffered with breathing difficulties. Members of the public, including an RAF doctor, attempted to revive Mr Carey. The inquest heard that when paramedics arrived, Mr Carey was "silent, not breathing and pulse-less". Health Correspondent Emily Morgan tweeted that the food chain said It's a "matter of great regret their high standards were not met" and offered their deepest condolences to the family of Owen Carey.

Byron chief executive Simon Wilkinson said in a statement: "We take allergies extremely seriously and have robust procedures in place and although those procedures were in line with all the rules and guidelines, we train our staff to respond in the right way."

Mr Carey did not realise the chicken had been marinated because the buttermilk ingredient was not listed on the menu, the inquest heard. Credit: ITV News