Rock star Eddie Money dies from cancer aged 70

Rock star Eddie Money had died aged 70 after a battle with cancer. The star, who announced last month he had stage four oesophageal cancer, passed away in Los Angeles on Friday morning, his publicist said. The husky-voiced, blue collar performer was known for such hits as Two Tickets To Paradise and Take Me Home Tonight. In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for Take Me Home Tonight, which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector. "It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father," a statement from his family read. "It’s so hard to imagine our world without him, however he will live on forever through his music."

Eddie Money sings the US national anthem before an NCAA college basketball game Credit: Charlie Riedel/AP

Cancer diagnosis announced last month on reality series

He announced his cancer diagnosis via a video last month from his AXS TV reality series Real Money. In the video, Money says he discovered he had cancer after what he thought was a routine check-up. He said the disease had spread to his liver and lymph nodes. Money said it hit him "really, really hard". He had numerous health problems recently, including heart valve surgery earlier this year and pneumonia after the procedure, leading to his cancellation of a planned summer tour.

Who was Eddie Money and how did he find fame?

Eddie Money has died after announced he had stage four cancer. Credit: AP

A New York City native born Edward Joseph Mahoney, Money grew up in a family of police officers and was training in law enforcement himself before he rebelled and decided he would rather be a singer. “I grew up with respect for the idea of preserving law and order, and then all of a sudden cops became pigs and it broke my heart,” Money told Rolling Stone in 1978. Two Tickets To Paradise and Baby Hold On both reached the US top 30 in the late 1970s and his self-titled debut album went platinum. In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for Take Me Home Tonight.

The song featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector, who reprised one of her signature hits from the 1960s as she crooned Be My Little Baby, which she first sang on the Ronettes’ Be My Baby. Money remembered calling Spector, still traumatised from her years with ex-husband-producer Phil Spector, and convincing her to sing on his record. “I said, ‘Ronnie, I got this song that’s truly amazing and it’s a tribute to you. It would be so great if you came out and did it with me,'” he told hippopress.com in 2015. “When she got there, she didn’t even remember it; she had a mental block against (Phil) Spector. But then she came out and did the song.” Money’s other hits included Maybe I’m a Fool, Walk On Water and Think I’m in Love. He had few successes after the 1980s, but he continued to tour and record, and for decades would open the summer concert season at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan. Meanwhile, Two Tickets To Paradise became a favourite on classic rock radio stations and was heard everywhere from The Simpsons to The Office. The song was also featured in a Geico commercial, with Money himself appearing in the ad as the owner of a travel agency.

Eddie Money performing in Ohio Credit: Bob Rossiter/The Repository/AP