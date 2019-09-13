Schoolchildren to learn first aid and lifesaving skills

From next year there will be a new subject on the school curriculum as lifesaving will be taught.

Schoolchildren will learn first aid skills which could help save a life, following a 10-year campaign by the British Red Cross.

Research found 23 per cent of children have been in a situation where someone required first aid, with 62 per cent saying they would not know what to do if a person required treatment.

Nine out of ten children concluded that knowing some degree of first aid would be practical, as part of the research released on World First Aid Day.

Fourteen-year-old Thomas is proof of the impact having the requisite training can have, as he jumped to assist a man having a cardiac arrest at a bus stop.