Tommy Robinson freed from jail two months into contempt of court sentence

Tommy Robinson has been released from jail two months after being given a nine-month sentence for contempt of court.

The founder of the English Defence League had a beard and uncut hair as he spoke to supporters and the media outside Belmarsh prison in south-east London on Friday morning.

He denied he had been attacked in prison, and claimed he was kept in solitary confinement.

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, said: “I have walked into Belmarsh prison and walked back out without seeing another prisoner.

“They would have (killed me).”