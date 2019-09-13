Van sought after eggs thrown at baby and toddler in Worcester

Initial inquiries suggested the offence was racially aggravated, but a second victim has since reported being struck in the stomach by an egg, and officers are no longer treating the incident as a hate crime.

The mother of the baby was left shaken after the incident at around 11.30am, near the Shrub Hill Retail Park on Tallow Hill, Worcester.

West Mercia Police detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the assault on September 2, in which the infant suffered reddening to the face but was otherwise unharmed.

Police investigating an incident in which eggs were thrown at a nine-month-old baby have appealed for help to identify a van.

The second complainant, a man in his 30s who suffered minor injuries, was walking his 15-month-old daughter in a pushchair on Midland Road, close to the junction with Wylds Lane, a short time earlier.

Sergeant Paul Smith, from West Mercia Police, said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses and would particularly like to identify the owner of the white van pictured as we believe they may have vital information that could help with our enquiries.

“We will not tolerate senseless behaviour such as this and will continue to patrol the area to ensure incidents of this nature do not happen again.

“Although we are no longer treating this as a racially aggravated assault, we continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding both incidents and I would urge the owner of the white van or anyone with any information that could help with our enquiries to please get in touch.”

Anyone who recognises the vehicle or has any information that could help with the inquiry is asked to contact police on 101.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.