Whirlpool issues urgent appeal for fire-risk dryer owners to come foward

Whirlpool has issued an urgent appeal for owners of fire-risk tumble dryers that have not yet been replaced or modified to come forward. The firm finally launched a full recall involving 500,000 dryers in July and said 65,000 owners have come forward since then. It said it is crucial that owners make contact “as a matter of urgency” so their units can be replaced or modified.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The recall relates to certain models of Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Swan and Proline dryers built between 2004 and 2015 which could potentially be a fire risk. Whirlpool admitted to MPs earlier this year that the number of faulty tumble dryers in homes across the country could be far higher than first thought. Executives from the company said the true number could be 800,000 and it was working hard to modify those affected. Whirlpool also revealed that, in recent years, it had logged 54 fires in its tumble dryers and admitted that three of those were models which had already been updated. MPs were taking evidence over the scandal that has seen 1.7 million products modified during a safety campaign which ran ahead of the recall.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.